Novacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Novacoin has a market cap of $34,488.64 and approximately $17.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,203.16 or 0.99883458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00060030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024184 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

