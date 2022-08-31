Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $71,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,902,000 after buying an additional 190,713 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,158.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.