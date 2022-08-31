NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of NOW worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $66,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

