Nwam LLC Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $429.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

