Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.34 million and $5.76 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

