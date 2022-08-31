OctoFi (OCTO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,885.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $19,885.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00133563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00082332 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

