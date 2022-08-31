Oddz Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $363,511.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00411967 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814463 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015556 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
