Offshift Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $65,230.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002697 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.18 or 0.99921418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00058347 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024254 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

