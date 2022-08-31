Olaplex (OLPX) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.91% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Olaplex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 977 23 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 90.52%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 34.88 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.20

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

