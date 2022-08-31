OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.27 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $254.80 million and approximately $28.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00009067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00212527 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.