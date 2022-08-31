Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.