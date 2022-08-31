Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.24

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $213.50 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00095500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00260556 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026142 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

