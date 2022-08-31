Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 351.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 96.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

