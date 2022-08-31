OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,143,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,627.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi acquired 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi bought 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45.

On Thursday, August 4th, Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi acquired 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.63.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 36.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

