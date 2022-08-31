Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $642,139.04 and $25,800.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Open Platform alerts:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

