OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $397,738.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00441022 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00823477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015691 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
