Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,708 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

