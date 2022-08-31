Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,362 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

