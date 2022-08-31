Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,596 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,495,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

NYSE:APTV opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

