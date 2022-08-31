Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NNN opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

