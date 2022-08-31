Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Pentair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of PNR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

