Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,631 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.