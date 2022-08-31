Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RH by 2,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $265.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $733.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

