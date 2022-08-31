Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

