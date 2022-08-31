Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.