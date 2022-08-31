Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 285,885 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,998,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

