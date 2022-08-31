Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 891,419 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 105,729 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,377,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

