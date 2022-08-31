Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

