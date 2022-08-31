Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after purchasing an additional 454,275 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 228,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter.

IWX opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

