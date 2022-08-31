Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
GBIL opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.73 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.
