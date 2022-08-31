Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 304,766 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.