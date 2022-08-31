Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of CBOE opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

