Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,228 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Trading Down 3.0 %
National Grid stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
National Grid Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
