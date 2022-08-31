Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,228 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 3.0 %

National Grid stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Profile

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.