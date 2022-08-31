Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 40,585 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $758,790 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

