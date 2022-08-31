Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,606 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

