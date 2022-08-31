Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 529,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 267,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

