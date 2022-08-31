Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

