Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,503,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 209,913 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

