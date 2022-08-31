OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $249,781.29 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $249,781.29 and $75,593.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00411967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015556 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

