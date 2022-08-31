Origin Dollar Price Down 0.3% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and $371,520.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00411967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015556 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,549,177 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

