Origin Dollar Price Down 0.3% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and $371,520.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00411967 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814463 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015556 BTC.
About Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,549,177 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
