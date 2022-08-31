Origo (OGO) Hits Market Cap of $224,235.40

Origo (OGO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Origo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $224,235.40 and $4,512.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

