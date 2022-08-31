Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 115,051 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after purchasing an additional 279,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,790 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,941,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.