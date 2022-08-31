Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 115,051 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.
Orla Mining Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.