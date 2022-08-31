OVR (OVR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.38 Million

OVR (OVR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One OVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular exchanges. OVR has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OVR has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OVR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR (CRYPTO:OVR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,129,386 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500,951 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.