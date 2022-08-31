Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $257,578.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,241,725 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.