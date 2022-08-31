Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

