Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249,941.66

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $249,941.66 and $3,158.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
