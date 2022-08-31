Paul Froning Buys 5,000 Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) Director Paul Froning purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,419.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Froning also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1847 alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Paul Froning purchased 9,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00.

1847 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFSH opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.