Pawtocol Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Pawtocol has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $204,978.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.
About Pawtocol
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
