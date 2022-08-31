PayAccept (PAYT) Price Down 56.6% Over Last Week

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. PayAccept has a market cap of $531,124.94 and approximately $30,080.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayAccept has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
About PayAccept
PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PayAccept
