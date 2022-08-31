PayAccept (PAYT) Price Down 56.6% Over Last Week

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. PayAccept has a market cap of $531,124.94 and approximately $30,080.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayAccept has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayAccept alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.