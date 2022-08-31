Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Ronald V. Waters Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $242.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.17. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

